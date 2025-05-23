‘People are creating and innovating’: Why this man from one of the world’s richest nations moved to India

A 17-year-old man, reportedly from Qatar has triggered an online debate after sharing his reasons for relocating to India, one of the world’s most populous and diverse countries. Mohammad Jueitem, who describes himself as an “international entrepreneur” on Instagram, recently posted a video explaining why he chose to leave behind the comfort and predictability of the Gulf for the challenges and energy of India. The video triggered a debate in the comments section.(Instagram/@jueitems)

“In our countries, life is comfortable and predictable,” Jueitem said in a video that has sparked a debate. “But here, everything is different. Everyone is working tirelessly, and comfort doesn’t seem to exist," he added.

He went on to praise what he called India's “hustle culture,” recounting how locals spoke passionately about their dreams and worked long hours, often more than 10 hours a day, to build their businesses.

“This is persistence, passion, and discipline,” he noted. “They are not just surviving, they are creating, innovating, and building.”

The young entrepreneur added that he and his team were in India “to get inspired by that energy” and to work on a venture called “COSMOS,” which he described as having “a lot of room for growth” and potential to “leave an impact.”

However, while some users appreciated the perspective and flooded the comments section with heart emojis and encouraging words, others didn’t like his remarks.

The internet was sharply divided. While many lauded Jueitem for stepping out of his comfort zone and respecting India’s hard-working ethos, others accused him of painting a skewed or condescending picture.

One comment read, “Oh, so you left your ‘rich and comfortable life’ to move to India for business, and now you’re filming trash like it’s some shocking revelation? Bro, focus. You came here to make money not a documentary. no one’s begging you to stay.”

Others expressed discomfort with what they saw as an outsider narrating India’s struggles in a patronising tone. A user commented, “Oh after white saviours we have arab saviours. Cool”

A user added, “Show the best parts of India 🇮🇳. Britain looted our money. India is highly populous. We need time to improve standards. But people are generous.”

One user commented, "India is more comfortable for you because of White privilege "

