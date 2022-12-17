People call Avatar 2 'best experience,' lauds James Cameron for amazing visuals

The Indian box office for James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is already off to a fantastic start. The movie made about 38–40 crore on Friday, it's opening day. Fans have waited 13 years for part two of the film to come out, and now within just two days, Avatar has engrossed people towards it. The film became popular because of the story, the stunning CGI, and the overall visual aspect of the film. Now that part two of the film has been released; many have taken over social media sites to share their thoughts.

Also Read: Avatar The Way of Water advance booking crosses ₹20 crore in India, tickets worth over ₹2500 sold out in several cities

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

A person shared a meme about how they grew up after waiting for 13 years for part two.

watching avatar as a kid vs today pic.twitter.com/VbEAi9QO9z — Yenny ᪥ (@BadTrills) December 16, 2022

Another Twitter user went to watch the film in the morning, however, the tickets were already sold out!

Also Read: Akshay Kumar says Avatar The Way of Water left him 'spellbound', wants to bow down to 'genius' James Cameron

I’m seated for avatar the way of water rn and bro my cinema is sold out at 11:30am — Joseph 💫 (@_Jsxph_) December 17, 2022

Another Twitter user specifically talked about a character from the film.

The true MVP of AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER in my book. Loved Kiri, and this was genuinely the best Sigourney Weaver has been in probably a decade. She was such an interesting character and so well realized. Can't wait to see more of her in the next movie(s). #AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/lGFDgq3UY8 — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) December 16, 2022

A fourth Twitter user called the film as 'greatest cinematic achievement.'

Avatar: The Way of Water is one of the greatest cinematic achievements I’ve ever had the pleasure of seeing in a theater￼￼.



Bottom line, if you don’t see this on the biggest screen possible AND IN 3D, you’re making a mistake.



Simply sensationally moving cinema.



Grade: 10/10 pic.twitter.com/LunsPnxPmj — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) December 17, 2022

Someone even said that this is the 'best movie experience they have had.'

Avatar 2 is literally the best movie experience I've ever had. pic.twitter.com/8HVYvGQkEs — Carlos (@ScarletWitussy) December 17, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water has received positive reviews from critics. With its debut on more than 12,000 screens in the US and Canada and 40,000 screens worldwide, the movie will be one of Disney's most widely distributed films ever.