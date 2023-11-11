close_game
close_game
News / Trending / People lift wrongly parked car to give way to bus. Watch

People lift wrongly parked car to give way to bus. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 11, 2023 02:48 PM IST

A video shared on social media shows how a group of people worked together to lift a wrongly parked car. The clip has stunned people.

In an inspiring display of human camaraderie, a group of people joined hands to accomplish a seemingly impossible task. A video shared on Instagram shows how they worked together to move a wrongly parked car to give way to a bus.

The image shows a group of people lifting a parked car. (Reddit/@TheChefBoyRC)
The image shows a group of people lifting a parked car. (Reddit/@TheChefBoyRC)

The video was originally posted on a subreddit and then reshared on the official Instagram page of Reddit. “Everyday heroes for sure,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also Read: Connecticut man helps rescue 3 kittens from high voltage area

The clip opens to show a text insert that reads, “New Yorkers lift illegally parked car, so Metro bus can turn.” In the clip, a few people are seen standing around a car. Soon they lift the car and move it out of the way so the bus can operate freely.

Check out the video here:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 2.9 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to post varied comments.

Also Read: Swiggy delivery agent's selfless act for stranger goes viral, Internet calls him a 'hero'

How did Instagram users react to this car-related video?

“Hopefully, the car was towed at the first opportunity,” posted an Instagram user. “Wow! Nice to see something positive from the Big Apple! Great job men!” shared another. “Together. We can move mountains!” expressed a third. “See, that’s community. We mind our business when it matters, but some things are just unacceptable. You don’t block traffic,” commented a fourth. “They are the heroes for real,” wrote a fifth.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out