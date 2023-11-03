Connecticut man helps rescue 3 kittens from high voltage area

A utility worker in Connecticut who was checking maintenance in a high-voltage location miraculously saved four kittens who were in danger of electrocution. Eversource lineman Branden Collins said he noticed the four cats while working in an area with electrified lines and transformers. As soon as he spotted the kitties, he immediately arranged for their rescue. Snapshot of the cats who were rescued. (Facebook/@Eversource)

A video of Collins narrating this incident was shared on Facebook by Eversource. Collin says that when he saw the kittens he called animal control. The video further shows people wearing safety gears and grabbing the cats to safety. (Also Read: Sloth fearlessly walks past giant anaconda, netizens shocked by its bravery)

In the caption of the post, Eversource wrote, "Amp, Watt, Zolt and Ever —these are names given to four kittens that were rescued from a high voltage area in Stamford by our line worker. Thanks to the amazing teamwork from Stamford Police Department CT, Stamford Animal Control & Care Center, and Animal Nation, these little furballs are thriving and will be up for adoption soon!"

Watch the video shared by Eversource here:

This post was shared on November 1. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to 5,000 times. The share also has several likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "As a foster who rescued six small kittens from a dumpster last month, this warms my heart."

A second said, "This is such a great story!"

"Thank you for rescuing them," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Aww."

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON