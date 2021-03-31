People play volleyball in front of erupting volcano in Iceland. Watch

An Icelandic volcano located near Mount Fagradalsfjall in Geldingadalur recently erupted. Dormant for more than 6,000 years, the eruption spewed lava that reached a height of more than 300 feet. Soon after the eruption, many took to social media to share videos and images of the incident. One such video has now left people with questions. It shows a group of people playing volleyball in front of the erupting volcano.

Shared on Instagram by professional Icelandic volleyball player Thelma Grétars, the video has left many stumped. “Pepper challenge with awesome people and freezing cold -12 degrees!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly 39,000 views and tons of comments. While some expressed their concerns, many were left surprised.

“Incredible, can't believe. Did you experience any volcanic earthquake anyway?” wrote an Instagram user. “Our minds are blown,” shared another. “So what have you been up to today? - Ah, just playing a volleyball next to an erupting volcano,” joked a third.

