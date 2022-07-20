Pepsi tweets ‘real’ reason Aryabhata invented zero, post sparks funny replies

A post shared by Pepsi India has inspired people on Twitter to come up with hilarious replies. Shared as a joke, the tweet involving Aryabhata and zero may prompt you to come up with some funny replies too.

It all started with the beverage company’s post when they wrote the “real” reason behind Aryabhata inventing zero. “Sources say Aryabhata invented zero just to count the number of calories in Pepsi Black,” they tweeted.

Take a look at the post:

Sources say Aryabhata invented zero just to count the number of calories in Pepsi Black 😲 — Pepsi India (@PepsiIndia) July 19, 2022

Since being shared a day ago, the post has accumulated over 2,000 likes and counting. The hilarious post has prompted people to come up with various replies. Some also took the opportunity to post rib-tickling memes and tweets.

“Aryabhatta invented zero just to count number of people have crush on me,” wrote a Twitter user. “I think he invented 0 just to count my respect in family,” joked another. “Aryabhata saw increment in my salary slip and invented zero,” shared a third. “I think he invented zero just to measure my will to work on Monday,” expressed a fourth. “Aryabhatta invented zero just to count number of days I didn't procrastinate in 2022,” commented a fifth.

