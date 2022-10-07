Home / Trending / Pet cat reacts to human clicking photos of it when it’s trying to nap. Watch

Pet cat reacts to human clicking photos of it when it’s trying to nap. Watch

trending
Published on Oct 07, 2022 08:40 AM IST

This hilariously adorable reaction of the cat is too good to miss.

The cat was reacting to her parents.(Instagram/@cosmothefold)
The cat was reacting to her parents.(Instagram/@cosmothefold)
BySohini Sengupta

Pet parents are often in awe of all the sweet little things that their adorable little munchkins end up doing. And as a result of this, many of us end up incessantly taking photos and videos of our pets to keep them as memories and also not miss a single moment of them being absolutely cute. And that is pretty much what can be seen happen in this one video that has been posted on Instagram. It has been gaining popularity ever since, because of the cutest of reasons, as is quite evident for anybody who will be watching it.

The cat video has been shared on Instagram with a descriptive caption that helps people understand what can be seen going on in this video. It reads, “Camera roll stacked w pics/vids of Cosmo doing absolutely nothing but laying there looking cute.” it has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this cat and has over 47,000 followers on it.

Take a look at the video right here:

Shared on August 31, this video has already received more than 75,000 likes on it as of now.

“His fault for being so cute,” wrote an individual in the comments section. “OMG she’s the cutest,” posted another. “This song is everything,” hilariously pointed out a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat lover cat video instagram + 1 more
cat lover cat video instagram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out