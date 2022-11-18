Pet cat sees its human crying, jumps to comfort him. Watch adorable video

Many people believe that cats make aloof pets. They may not like them because of their nature and try to avoid them. However, that's not always the case. In fact, cats can be as loving as any other pet. And this video is just a proof of that. In a video shared by Twitter user @Buitengebieden, you can see a cat comforting a man.

In the eight-second clip, a man iscrying. His pet cat notices his sadness at that same moment and jumps up onto his chest to console him. His face is slowly touched by the cat, who then gives him a hug. Then they both cuddle up to one another. In the post's caption, the user wrote, "Nothing gonna change."

Take a look at the video of the cat comforting the man here:

This video was shared just one day back. Since being shared, it has been viewed two million times. The video also has several likes and comments.

One person in the Twitter comments said, "Nothing sweeter than being consoled by your pet." A second person said, "The cat really looks sad and concerned." "She melts right into you. What a beautiful baby. Thank You," said a third person. Many others have reacted using heart emojis.