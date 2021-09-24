Pet crow plays with human in snow. Watch sweet video

There is something special about the videos that show pets playing with their humans. The fun interactions captured in those clips often leave people happy and with a smile. This video showcasing a pet crow and its human is a fine inclusion to that category. There is a possibility that the video will leave you saying aww, repeatedly.

The video opens to show a crow sitting on a snow-covered ground. Within moments, the human throws a small snowball towards the bird and the creature catches it with its beak. The feathery creature then picks up a chunk of ice from the ground and places it on the human’s hand. They continue playing the same game for almost the rest of the video. Towards the end, the clip shows the bird enjoying a treat from its human.

Take a look at the video:

The incident of the pet crow playing with its human was captured in the Russian city of Lysva.

What are your thoughts on the clip?