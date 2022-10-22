Pet parent ‘talks’ to ‘non-existent person’ cat keeps meowing at. Watch hilarious video

You may or may not be a cat content enthusiast but if you regularly explore social media, then chances are you may have seen various videos of kitties. More often than not, those videos leave people chuckling. Case in point, a video shared on Instagram that shows a pet parent’s hilarious reaction to her cat baby meowing at an empty space.

The video is posted on an Instagram page africaqueenz. “Messed with the wrong one,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The hilarious clip opens to show the cat and the pet mom standing in front of a wall with their backs to the camera. The pet mom is seen saying something while looking at the wall. A text insert on the video adds context to the scene the clip shows. “Me talking to the non-existent person my cat keeps meowing at,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered close to 83,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated more than 10,000 likes and counting. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Nah this happened to me today bruh,” expressed an Instagram user. “I wish I could send this to my cat,” shared another. “LMAOO I LOVE THIS,” commented a third. “More of this please,” wrote a fourth. Many shared their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.