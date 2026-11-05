Before you buy sanitary pads for heavy flow, here's what to know about fit, material, and leak protection
From overnight protection to skin comfort, here’s a quick guide on how to pick the right sanitary pad for heavy flow.
Choosing sanitary pads during heavy menstrual flow can be tricky, especially when leaks, discomfort, and frequent changes become a concern. While most people look at length and absorbency when picking a pack, factors such as fit, material, wing design, and skin sensitivity can also influence comfort and protection. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ketan Munoth, co-founder at Plush, shared a quick guide on how to make the right choice.
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A woman doesn't experience her period in product specifications; she experiences it through everyday situations. Heavy flow isn't a uniform experience. For some, the biggest concern is side leakage; for others, it's staining while sleeping, frequent changes, discomfort, or constantly checking whether their pad has shifted. Yet, choices are often reduced to labels like ‘heavy flow’ or ‘extra absorbent’, which don't necessarily tell you how a product performs in real life.
1. Coverage
Munoth highlighted that absorbency won't mean much without adequate coverage. Length, width, and shape matter, particularly during sleep. A longer pad with a wider back can offer additional coverage, depending on an individual's flow and sleeping position.
2. Fluid management
“It's not just about how much liquid the core can hold, but also how quickly it absorbs and distributes it,” said Munoth. Features such as leak-lock sidewalls and smart channel technology are designed to contain fluid and reduce the chances of side leakage.
3. Skin comfort
According to Munoth, the topsheet material, softness, and overall construction matter, especially when pads are worn for longer periods. Women should look at what comes in contact with their skin and choose products that are transparent about their materials.
4. Fragrance and unnecessary additives
Fragrance is often marketed as an odour-control benefit, but it doesn't improve a pad's absorbency or leak protection. Similarly, added colours and dyes may make a product look more appealing, but don't necessarily serve a functional purpose. “These additions can also be potential sources of irritation, particularly for women with sensitive skin. Period care should prioritise what genuinely improves performance, not additions that simply make a product look or smell better,” said Munoth.
5. Fit and stability
A pad that shifts while you move can compromise comfort and protection. Wings, shape, and how securely it stays in place are details worth paying attention to.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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