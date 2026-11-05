Before you buy sanitary pads for heavy flow, here's what to know about fit, material, and leak protection

Choosing sanitary pads during heavy menstrual flow can be tricky, especially when leaks, discomfort, and frequent changes become a concern. While most people look at length and absorbency when picking a pack, factors such as fit, material, wing design, and skin sensitivity can also influence comfort and protection. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ketan Munoth, co-founder at Plush, shared a quick guide on how to make the right choice.

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A woman doesn't experience her period in product specifications; she experiences it through everyday situations. Heavy flow isn't a uniform experience. For some, the biggest concern is side leakage; for others, it's staining while sleeping, frequent changes, discomfort, or constantly checking whether their pad has shifted. Yet, choices are often reduced to labels like ‘heavy flow’ or ‘extra absorbent’, which don't necessarily tell you how a product performs in real life.

1. Coverage Munoth highlighted that absorbency won't mean much without adequate coverage. Length, width, and shape matter, particularly during sleep. A longer pad with a wider back can offer additional coverage, depending on an individual's flow and sleeping position.

2. Fluid management “It's not just about how much liquid the core can hold, but also how quickly it absorbs and distributes it,” said Munoth. Features such as leak-lock sidewalls and smart channel technology are designed to contain fluid and reduce the chances of side leakage.

3. Skin comfort According to Munoth, the topsheet material, softness, and overall construction matter, especially when pads are worn for longer periods. Women should look at what comes in contact with their skin and choose products that are transparent about their materials.