Pet parent teases cat by saying its least favourite words. Watch funny video

Many people often say that animals might not be able to understand what their humans are saying. But, this isn't true in every case. In fact, the internet is filled with videos where a pet can be seen responding to humans. One such video of a pet cat 'talking' with its owner has been doing rounds on the internet.

In the adorable video uploaded by Instagram user @dontstopmeowing, a pet parent is holding their cat. The cat's name is Chase. In the video, the woman can be heard saying that she will say some of her least favourite words of Chase. To this, the cat instantly responds and can be heard saying, "mom". Next, the woman asks the cat if she wants to go to the vet or if she can cut her nails. Both times she asks her the question, the cat replies by purring.

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared on Instagram, it has been viewed 1.4 million times. The video also has more than one lakh views and several comments.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Proof that there is a human inside him." Another person wrote, "Aww, the way he says, mom. It's so cute." A third person said, "Chase is such a gentleman. Speaking so politely." "Chase is so cute and funny," added a fourth.