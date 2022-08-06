Pet parent wonders why their cat’s head is always wet, video captures hilarious reason

Videos showing different antics of cats are always fun to watch. The wonderful clips often entertain people and win their hearts. Just like this video is doing that shows the funny reason due to which a kitty’s head always remains wet. There is a chance that the reason will leave you laughing out loud.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video is now being re-posted across various platforms. Just like this post by an Instagram page that is shared with a caption which reads, “Such a cute hat.”

The video opens to show a cat sleeping in its bed. Text insert on the video explains, “Wondering why my cat’s head is always wet.” The video then shows the reason. We are not spoiling the fun by giving away everything, so take a look:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted it has accumulated over 1.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also promoted people to post various comments. “Haha,” posted an Instagram user. Many also shared laughing out loud emoticons to show their reactions. A few also tagged others for them to see the video.