Photos of orbital sunset’s last rays illuminating Earth’s horizon are incredible

Have you ever seen pictures of sunrise captured from the International Space Station? There are several astronauts and also space agencies who have posted those images and expectedly, they left people mesmerised. There is now a latest inclusion to that category but with a slight twist. These recently posted photographers on the official Instagram page of International Space Station (ISS) shows an orbital sunset. And, to say that the pictures are captivating is an understatement.

“The last rays of an orbital sunset illuminate Earth's horizon in these photographs from the Space Station as it orbited above Namibia, South Africa, Botswana, and Madagascar on May 7, 2022,” ISS wrote while posting the wonderful images. They also added the exact locations where the photographs were captured.

Take a look at the incredible pictures:

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since when shared, the post has gathered more than 81,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The wonderful post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many wrote how the pictures have left them mesmerised.

“What a view. I am so jealous. Lol,” shared an Instagram user. “Breathtaking,” expressed another. “Love you ISS,” commented a third. “Oh, to see this in real life,” wondered a fourth. “So beautiful,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the post?

