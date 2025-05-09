PIB shreds Pak's 'loan' post with Golmaal meme, red-faced Islamabad claims X account hacked

The Press Information Bureau of India (PIB) dropped a Bollywood meme while reacting to a post shared on Pakistan’s official X account of the Ministry of Economic Affairs amid Islamabad’s claim that the account has been hacked. PIB responded with a meme featuring a scene from the film Golmaal to a post in which Pakistan allegedly requested its international partners for more loans amid its conflict with India. Meme shared by PIB on X amid Pakistan's X account hack claim. (X/@PIB_India)

“Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflected by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast,” read the post shared on the Pakistan ministry’s X account, which the ministry has denied posting, claiming that it was the work of those who hacked the account.

PIB reshared the post by the Pakistani ministry and shared the meme with a Hindi punchline.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been escalating since the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian and one Nepali citizen. In retaliation, India destroyed nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, the two countries have exchanged gunfire and airstrikes.

Several border towns in India have been experiencing complete blackout and loud explosions amid the ongoing conflict. In some places, administrators have issued advisories for the residents, asking them to stay indoors and switch off lights at night. Educational institutions in some of these border areas have also been temporarily closed.

The conflict has led to disruptions in air travel, with the government temporarily closing over 20 airports in different parts of northern India. The country's airports and major airlines have issued advisories for passengers travelling on domestic and international flights.