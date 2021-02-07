Pics shared by state tourism departments of India will leave you mesmerised

India is a country known for its beautiful landscapes, among other things. And, these images shared by various tourism departments on their official Twitter profiles perfectly capture the beauty of our country.

Just like these photographs of the world’s largest delta, Sundarbans. The pictures of this world heritage site were shared by West Bengal Tourism. “The more you visit the region, the more you will realise what a treasure trove it is—Sundarbans,” they tweeted.

“Located in the lap of dense tropical deciduous forests & surrounded by breathtaking hills, the valley of #Mandasaru Nature Camp is truly a traveller's paradise. The abundant & serene ecosystem is its primary attraction,” Odisha tourism wrote while sharing this breathtaking image:

“Beautiful evening views at Gulmarg,” wrote Jammu and Kashmir Tourism while sharing these out of the world images. They re-shared the images originally shared by a Twitter user named Farhat Naik.

Kerala Tourism also posted a stunning image of island of Kumbalangi. “A short drive from Ernakulam will take you to the island of Kumbalangi, where the backwaters stretch unencumbered, the silence soothes and the air is intoxicating in its freshness,” they tweeted.

Here are some more images of incredible India posted by different tourism departments:

The delightful hill station, Mount Abu is a destination that shall keep you mesmerized. Enjoy boat riding at Nakki Lake, the city view from Guru Shikhar & so much more.

When the heat strikes, head for the hills of Maruthimala in Kollam. The swirling mists and cool winds are the perfect antidotes for the searing summer heat. #Summer #KeralaTourism



Which one do you like the most?

