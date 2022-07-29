Pigeon gracefully ‘performs’ backflips, viral video leaves people stunned

Videos that show animals doing something unusual never fail to capture people’s attention. Just like this video that shows a pigeon ‘performing’ multiple backflips. There is a chance that the video may make your jaw drop.

The video was shared a few days ago on TikTok. However, it is creating a buzz after being shared across various social media platforms. Just like this post by a Twitter user. They wrote, “Wow,” and shared the video.

The clip opens to show a pigeon on ground along with a few others birds. Within moments, the bird spreads its wings and starts doing the backflips. The pigeon continues doing it till the end of the video.

Take a look at the clip:

The video has been posted on July 28. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 6.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“Oh come on! You fly already. Now you are just showing off,” posted a Twitter user. “Amazing,” shared another. “Nice,” commented a third. “How,” wrote a fourth.