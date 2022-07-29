Home / Trending / Pigeon gracefully ‘performs’ backflips, viral video leaves people stunned

Pigeon gracefully ‘performs’ backflips, viral video leaves people stunned

trending
Published on Jul 29, 2022 03:49 PM IST
The video of a pigeon ‘performing’ backflips was posted on Twitter.
The image, taken from the viral video, shows the pigeon ‘performing’ backflips.(Screengrab)
The image, taken from the viral video, shows the pigeon ‘performing’ backflips.(Screengrab)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Videos that show animals doing something unusual never fail to capture people’s attention. Just like this video that shows a pigeon ‘performing’ multiple backflips. There is a chance that the video may make your jaw drop.

The video was shared a few days ago on TikTok. However, it is creating a buzz after being shared across various social media platforms. Just like this post by a Twitter user. They wrote, “Wow,” and shared the video.

The clip opens to show a pigeon on ground along with a few others birds. Within moments, the bird spreads its wings and starts doing the backflips. The pigeon continues doing it till the end of the video.

Take a look at the clip:

The video has been posted on July 28. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 6.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“Oh come on! You fly already. Now you are just showing off,” posted a Twitter user. “Amazing,” shared another. “Nice,” commented a third. “How,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral video
twitter viral video
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out