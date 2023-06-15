Home / Trending / Pikachu Jet takes to the skies of Delhi, Japanese Ambassador shares pic

Pikachu Jet takes to the skies of Delhi, Japanese Ambassador shares pic

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 15, 2023 11:13 AM IST

Ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki recently unveiled Pikachu Jet NH. The design on the plane includes various characters from the Pokemon series.

Many of us have watched the Pokemon series growing up. It is undoubtedly one of those shows that hold a special place in our hearts. This series is not only popular in Japan but also in several other countries, including India. Considering its widespread popularity, Ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki recently unveiled Pikachu Jet NH.

Pikachu Jet unveiled by Ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki.(Twitter/@HiroSuzukiAmbJP)
Pikachu Jet unveiled by Ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki.(Twitter/@HiroSuzukiAmbJP)

Also Read: Japanese ambassador travels in Mumbai local, finds shirt for 100 in market. See Pics

"Welcome #Pikachu to India! Excited by the first flight of PikachuJet by #ANA to #Delhi! Delhi sky is ready to shine #pika-pika! #pokemon #boeing #787 #Dreamliner #PikachuJetNH" wrote Hiroshi Suzuki in a tweet. He also shared a picture of Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) recently inaugurated Pikachu Jet. The design on the plane includes various characters from the Pokemon series.

Take a look at his tweet below:

This post was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, it has raked up over 88,000 views. It has also been liked more than 2,500 times. Several also flocked to the comments to share their reactions.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "This is so cool!" A second shared, "There's a Pikachu flight?!" A third added, "Wow. That's just so awesome. I showed it to my little sister and she liked it very much." "Lovely, happy design. One of my kids, when younger, loved the Pokémon series. Wonderful idea," expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Delhi twitter pokemon japan design + 3 more
Delhi twitter pokemon japan design + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out