Pikachu Jet takes to the skies of Delhi, Japanese Ambassador shares pic

Many of us have watched the Pokemon series growing up. It is undoubtedly one of those shows that hold a special place in our hearts. This series is not only popular in Japan but also in several other countries, including India. Considering its widespread popularity, Ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki recently unveiled Pikachu Jet NH. Pikachu Jet unveiled by Ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki.(Twitter/@HiroSuzukiAmbJP)

"Welcome #Pikachu to India! Excited by the first flight of PikachuJet by #ANA to #Delhi! Delhi sky is ready to shine #pika-pika! #pokemon #boeing #787 #Dreamliner #PikachuJetNH" wrote Hiroshi Suzuki in a tweet. He also shared a picture of Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) recently inaugurated Pikachu Jet. The design on the plane includes various characters from the Pokemon series.

This post was shared just a day ago.

An individual wrote, "This is so cool!" A second shared, "There's a Pikachu flight?!" A third added, "Wow. That's just so awesome. I showed it to my little sister and she liked it very much." "Lovely, happy design. One of my kids, when younger, loved the Pokémon series. Wonderful idea," expressed a fourth.