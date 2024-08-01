Pilot enters Jaipur airport on luggage cart amid flooding, video goes viral. Watch

Jaipur witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday that left the city at a halt. Several parts, including the Jaipur International Airport (JIA), were left waterlogged, leaving people stuck. Amid the rainfall, a video of a pilot trying to enter JIA was shared on social media and went viral. The clip shows how the pilot had to cross the water-filled path with the help of a trolley. Snapshot of the pilot going on trolley.

"This is Jaipur Adani Airport. Here pilots fly even before boarding a flight... trolley itself is enough to fly," wrote X user Veena Jain while sharing the video. (Also Read: Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: Terrifying visuals emerge on X as state battles aftermath)

The clip opens to show a water-logged airport entrance. As the pilot tries to walk inside, he faces the issue of going into the water. Hence, the pilot climbs over a trolley which an airport staff worker is pushing. As the video goes on, it highlights how the person manages to escape the situation and enter the airport without getting wet.

This video was shared on August 1. Since being posted, it has gained more than 7,000 views. The clip also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: 3 killed in Jaipur after getting stuck in waterlogged basement amid heavy rainfall)

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "Everywhere there is the problem of proper drainage resulting in water logging. It's really a shame."

Another X user, Pratik Kumar Mishra, commented, "Wow, what an entrance! I'm curious how the average traveller will get into the airport—maybe they'll need a boat, or is it an air+water port now?"

"Destroyed everything, bring back our bad days. Those were better," said X user Chand Virk.

A fourth added, "Vikas unlimited."

A few others also reacted to the video using crying emoticons.