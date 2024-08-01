Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: Terrifying visuals emerge on X as state battles aftermath

Following cloud burst incidents in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, police, and home guards have started rescue operations. A cloudburst occurred late last night in the Samej Khad area of Rampur in Shimla district, and another was reported in Thaltukhod of the Padhar subdivision in the Mandi district. In Tosh Nallah, Kullu district, a footbridge and three makeshift sheds, including a liquor shop, were washed away following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst. A view shows the overflowing river Beas following heavy rains in Kullu district in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India. (ANI)

As the search and rescue operations have begin, people are posting scary visuals from the cloudburst hit regions on X. These posts highlight the devastating situation in the state and the struggles that people are currently facing. (Also Read: 2 killed, over 50 missing after cloudburst incidents in Himachal Pradesh)

Take a look at a few of the videos and pictures here:

More on Himachal Pradesh cloudbursts:

The local meteorological office has issued an orange alert for severe to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in seven districts of the state on Wednesday and Thursday. The MeT has also issued a yellow notice for heavy rain in isolated areas on August 2 and 3. Monsoon activity is expected to accelerate with widespread precipitation over the next four to five days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur on Wednesday and Thursday. (Also Read: Himachal: Footbridge, makeshift sheds washed away in flash flood after cloudburst in Kullu)

The department has also highlighted the possibility of landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas of Kullu, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kinnaur districts and damage to plantations and standing crops, vulnerable structures and kutcha houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.