Pilot makes sweet announcement for his wife travelling in the same flight. Watch

If you are looking for some wholesome content that would just brighten up your day, then this video is a must-watch. A woman who was flying in an airplane which was being flown by her husband was given a warm welcome by the passengers after her husband made an announcement before the flight’s departure.

The video was posted on the Instagram account tylee.shay. It belongs to a woman named Tylee Shay, who is a photographer. She was travelling on a plane on which her husband was the pilot. Before the flight departure, her husband came to make a special announcement for her. “I’m the captain on this flight. Just wanted to give you all a warm welcome on board. And a special welcome to my wife sitting in row 3. I love you. Thanks for coming along. We’re expecting a on time departure,” he said. The passengers on the plane clapped for the woman when they heard that she is the pilot’s wife.

“POV: You’re married to the pilot…I realised I never shared this on here! I got to tag along on one of Gavin’s trips a while back, and I’ll forever cherish this memory (and forever wonder why they clapped?)Can’t wait to tag along on his newer (aka bigger lol) plane very soon!!!” she wrote as caption to the post.

The video was posted on June 16 and it has received more than 5.9 million views so far. Netizens also posted several comments and many related to the video and shared their own similar experiences.

“I go with my pilot husband, on his trips all the time… he does embarrass me at times,” commented an Instagram user. “My husband flew for a major airline for over 35 years…loved flying when he was captaining!” shared another. “Mine has come out of the cockpit and kissed me… I say “wow, these pilots are friendly!” wrote another individual.