Pink-coloured Barbie biryani makes people demand ‘justice’ for the dish

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 17, 2024 02:17 PM IST

A video showing an unusual biryani was shared on Instagram. The clip shows a baker’s Barbie biryani which is pink in colour.

Barbie and biryani is a crossover that people may have never expected, but here it is. And this unusual dish has failed to impress netizens. This fusion dish shows the biryani not in its traditional colours but in pink. The dish has left people unamused, and some even demanded ‘justice’ for biryani.

The image shows a baker introducing pink-coloured Barbie biryani. (Instagram/@creamycreationsbyhkr)
The image shows a baker introducing pink-coloured Barbie biryani. (Instagram/@creamycreationsbyhkr)

Instagram user Heena Kausar Raad shared a video of Barbie biryani. “Pink biryani actually it’s Barbie biryani,” she wrote as she shared the video. In the video, she shows pink-coloured biryani, masala, and also raita. She created this special dish for a Barbie-themed party at her baking school, HKR Baking Academy.

The video opens to show a room decorated with pink and silver-coloured balloons. The baker is seen standing in front of a table covered with a cloth of a similar colour scheme.

As the video progresses, she says, “Barbie biryani acchi lag rahi hai na? Pink colour ka masala, pink colour ke rice [The Barbie biryani looks good, doesn't it? Here’s pink-coloured masala and rice]”. She then shows the raita she prepared along with the dish - which, as you have guessed by now, is pink.

Take a look at this video of pink-coloured biryani:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, the share has collected more than 9.2 lakh views. The post has further accumulated nearly 1.5 lakh likes. It has also gathered tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this Barbie biryani?

“Delete this right now before I throw up on my phone,” posted an Instagram user. ‘Justice for biryani,” shared another. “This is the stupidest video I’ve seen in my entire life. Just wanted you to know that,” joined a third. “This is disrespectful to biryani. Stop,” wrote a fourth.

