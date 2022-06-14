Pit bull named Chewbaka completes his first dock diving event. Pics will make you smile

Pictures of a pit bull named Chewy, short for Chewbaka, is winning hearts online. The images were captured from the adorable doggo’s very first dock diving event. There is a possibility that the wonderful pictures will win you over too.

The images were originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog. The bio posted on the page says that “Chewy is a rambunctious, funny, athletic, 18 month old English Bulldog. He’s always up for an adventure!!”

The pictures were posted with short but informative caption that read, “Chewybaka participated in his first ever cluster event at the Kentuckiana Dog Cluster in Louisville. Chewy scored a personal best of 12.3.”

The images, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared on the Instagram page We Rate Dogs. “This is Chewy. He competed in his first dock diving event last month. Proud to be one of only two ranked bulldogs with North American Diving Dogs. 13/10 obviously a natural,” they wrote and shared the images.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared some eight hours ago, the post has accumulated more than 1.1 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many couldn’t stop appreciating the dog’s achievement.

“The elegance, the grace!” wrote an Instagram user. “Happy to see that everything is going swimmingly with Chewy,” posted another. “CHEWY YOU’RE A PERFECT 10,” expressed another. “He’s beauty and he’s grace,” commented a fourth.

A few more post-event images of Chewy were also shared on his Instagram page. Take a look:

