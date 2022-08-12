Pitbull dogs so afraid of cat that they don't walk past her. Watch funny video

Pet dogs and cats usually happily coexist if given enough time to get to know each other comfortably. They not only play but also nap together and grow to be real friends. However, in a video posted online, two Pitbull dogs are afraid of the pet cat, so much so that they don't walk past her. The video is hilarious and may make the rest of your day.

The video was shared on an Instagram page that goes by the username pitbull.party.of.2. The page is dedicated to two Pitbull dogs, Toby & Tilly, and has over 28,500 followers on Instagram. "Why are my dogs such big babies though?" read the caption of the video posted on Instagram with several hashtags, including #catsanddogs, #funnyreels and #pitbulls.

A text insert on the screen appears. It reads, "My 50 and 60 pound dogs are too afraid to walk past our 9 lb cat to come downstairs." The video then zooms in to where the cat and two Pitbull dogs are sitting. The dogs seem afraid of the cat and are sitting at a distance from the cat. One of them probably asks for help from the human recording the video and then looks toward its sibling. The dog probably asks the pooch to go downstairs, which it denies. The dog even stops wagging its tail as soon as the cat meows.

Watch the funny dog video below:

The video was shared on July 29 and has since received more than 17.2 million views. It has also received 5.6 lakh likes and thousands of comments.

"LOL, Tily with the death stare desperately asking for help," wrote a page dedicated to a dog named Tuna. "The way Toby looks at the cat! Like, is today the day you murder us?!" read another comment from the Insta page dedicated to three dogs named Missy, Addy and Max. "That is too funny," wrote a third page dedicated to the cat Oliver. An Instagram page dedicated to a pitbull named Jaguar wrote, "I love how dogs will not mess with a cat they've grown up with. I feel like cats always come out the boss."

An individual enquired, "Did they finally come down the stairs?" "Bahahaaa, my laugh for the night… all three adorable!" expressed another with laughing emoticons. "Lmao! What would they do with Morgan? 17 pounds cat," shared a third.

An Instagram user wrote, "Ringo knows why they're afraid of him. He probably steals their lunch money." "Big old scary pits. Crazed killers. Can't be around children or other pets," posted another. A third pointed out, "Oh my goodness...LOL the way he's wagging his tail until the cat gives him a look. Then all wagging stops. LOL."