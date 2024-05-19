 Pitch black sky turns blue in Spain and Portugal as meteor crosses, netizens share videos | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pitch black sky turns blue in Spain and Portugal as meteor crosses, netizens share videos

ByVrinda Jain
May 19, 2024 11:55 AM IST

Despite the widespread accounts, there has been no official confirmation of the meteor sighting.

In Spain and Portugal, a stunning blue fireball illuminated the night sky, captivating the attention of numerous social media users who reported witnessing a spectacular meteor. Countless individuals shared captivating photos and videos of this awe-inspiring event. Despite the widespread accounts, there has been no official confirmation of the meteor sighting.

The meteor seen in Spain.
The meteor seen in Spain.

In several videos, individuals can be observed capturing various perspectives of the meteor. What remains consistent across all recordings is the vivid blue hue of the fiery celestial object, which illuminated the night sky for a few fleeting seconds before vanishing. (Also Read: Aurora illuminates sky in Ladakh's Hanle as extreme solar storm hits Earth: 'Extraordinarily beautiful')

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Take a look at a few videos here:

According to NASA, "Scientists estimate that about 48.5 tons (44 tonnes or 44,000 kilograms) of meteoritic material falls on Earth each day. Almost all the material is vaporized in Earth's atmosphere, leaving a bright trail fondly called 'shooting stars.' Several meteors per hour can usually be seen on any given night. Sometimes, the number increases dramatically—these events are termed meteor showers."

The space agency also added, "Meteor showers occur annually or at regular intervals as the Earth passes through the trail of dusty debris left by a comet. Meteor showers are usually named after a star or constellation that is close to where the meteors appear in the sky. Perhaps the most famous are the Perseids, which peak in August every year."

Before this, a meteor shower called Lyrid took place in April. According to NASA, the Lyrids meteor shower, which peaks in late April, is one of the oldest recorded meteor showers, with a history spanning 2,700 years. The Chinese documented its observation in 687 BC. One of the things that makes the Lyrids unique is their meteors, which are known for being bright and fast. It is best to watch the Lyrids in the Northern Hemisphere during the dark, preferably after moonset and before dawn.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Pitch black sky turns blue in Spain and Portugal as meteor crosses, netizens share videos

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On