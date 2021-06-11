Piyush Goyal tweets clip of all-women team examining freight trains. Watch

A video shared by railway minister Piyush Goyal on both Twitter and YouTube has captured people’s attention. The video is about an all-woman team formed to undertake the examination of freight trains.

“Nari Shakti: An all women team was formed to undertake intensive examination of freight trains at Kalyan Goods Yard in Maharashtra,” reads the caption shared by Piyush Goyal on YouTube. As for Twitter, this is what a part of the railway minister’s post reads, “The team is deployed for under gear examination, air brake testing, examination of under frames, side panels & for on rake attention.” The video is gathering appreciative comments from people.

Watch the video:

The team is deployed for under gear examination, air brake testing, examination of under frames, side panels & for on rake attention. pic.twitter.com/MquNwx6RmM — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 10, 2021

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 59,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated nearly 7,300 likes. People, on both Twitter and YouTube, shared various comments on the posts.

Amazing this is to see women to be introduced into this sector. No wonder acche din aaya hai!!! Providing employment to women as well as making our railways super efficient 👍🏻👍🏻 — Praveen Bhandari (@Pravinjbhandari) June 10, 2021

Great opportunity for women. — Yogesh 🇮🇳 (@yogashar99) June 10, 2021

Amazing work! True empowerment & not as charity but with dignity — Dr.Navhya (@DrNavhya) June 10, 2021

Good to see we are empowering women at very ground level...request to address it at cabinate level..also this is purely very hard physical work and thus railway's should do everything to avoid or provide better tools to manage for men and women — Amit Gurjar (@AmitGur11356307) June 11, 2021

