Pizza with 1,001 types of cheese makes world record, people dish out mixed reactions

Two pizza chefs from France have bagged a world record title with their latest creation. They cooked a pizza with not one or two but 1,001 types of cheese. The dish, however, has left netizens with mixed views. While some were all in and extended their support for the chefs, others labelled the dish as ‘gross’. The image shows the French chefs who created a world record by making a pizza with 1,001 types of cheese. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share a series of images of the dish, its creators Benoît Bruel and Fabien Montellanico, and the ingredients used.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“This pizza has 1,001 different types of cheese. Created by French pizza chefs Benoît Bruel and Fabien Montellanico, with help from cheesemaker Sophie Hatat Richart-Luna and YouTuber Florian OnAir, it surpasses the previous record of 834,” GWR wrote.

“Benoît revealed that many farmers and cheesemakers offered him their cheese for free, as they liked the idea of being part of a world record! 940 of the cheeses are French, while the other 61 are from various countries around the world!” they added.

Take a look at this at this cheese-related world record below:

The share was posted about 16 hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 24,000 likes. While some were impressed with the record, others expressed how it left them unamused. A few also took the route of hilarity while replying.

Also Read: Viral video of chai being prepared inside a coconut shell prompts mixed reactions

How did Instagram users react to this GWR video?

“Not even a stuffed crust. Missed opportunity,” posted an Instagram. “This record doesn’t make much sense, so I will pass,” shared another. “This is the record I’m breaking,” added a third. "Who is going to eat that?” asked a fourth. “Gross,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this world record? Would you like to try this cheese-filled dish?