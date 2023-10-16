Police comes to save the day after rescuing cat stuck atop utility pole

After a cat was found stuck on top of a utility pole, onlookers immediately contacted the Columbia Borough Police Department. The department had to bring a bucket truck in order to rescue the cat. Cat stuck on a utility pole. (Columbia Borough Police Department)

The Columbia Borough Police Department shared in a press release, “The Columbia Borough Police wish to thank a crew from PPL Electric Utilities for saving a stranded cat precariously perched atop a telephone pole at Fifth and Walnut Streets on 10/11/23 at around 1:30 pm. Neighbors contacted the Police Department at around 12:33 pm expressing concern for the feline. The grey and white cat was rescued by bucket truck after the power to the utility lines was turned off. The incident resulted in a ten minute outage for about 200 PPL customers.”

They further added, “Officers from Columbia Borough Police performed traffic control for added safety to the PPL crew. The Columbia Animal Shelter graciously accepted the cat, which will be cared for until the owner is identified.”

This isn't the first time that a cat was found in a sticky situation and had to be rescued. Earlier, a cat was found trapped inside a cellphone tower. It was rescued after a passerby noticed it. City of San Antonio Animal Care Services took to Facebook to detail the incident.

