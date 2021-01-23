Police dog shot during duty returns home after surgery, gets hero’s welcome
A video of a K-9 named Arlo returning home from hospital after being injured in the line of duty has created a stir among people. The wholesome video has won people over. Chances are it’ll steal your heart too.
The video was shared on official Facebook page of Thurston County-Sheriff. “Here is a video of Arlo leaving OSU. Thank you OSU and Newaukum Valley Veterinary for taking such great care of K-9 Arlo!” they wrote.
A previous post, shared on official Facebook page of Thurston County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit, details the incident of how Arlo got shot. “Thurston County Deputies along with Washington State Patrol Troopers were involved in a vehicle pursuit which ended on I-5 south at mile post 88 and resulted in an officer involved shooting. K-9 Arlo was shot twice during the incident and was rushed to the Newaukum Valley Veterinary Services and River Bend Pet Center," they wrote.
"It’s a miracle that Arlo’s still alive," Dr. Jen Warnock, an orthopedic veterinary surgeon who treated the dog, said in a statement, cited Fox News.
Take a look at the video which shows the brave dog returning home and getting a hero’s welcome:
Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 45,000 reactions. It has also accumulated tons of comments.
“Love the welcome home! Quick healing Arlo, you have lots of fans cheering you on,” wrote a Facebook user. “That is the coolest video ever. I'm so happy he's now resting comfortably at home!!” expressed another. “Arlo, you left your paw print in our hearts! Be strong, we continue to pray for your complete recovery. Love the police and fire department on the overpasses honoring a true hero,” said a third.
What do you think of the whole incident?
