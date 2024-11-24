Police find 'visibly shocked' garden gnome made of 2 kg MDMA during drug raid

Police in southern Netherlands were in for a surprise during a drug raid at a house when they found a 2 kg garden gnome made of MDMA. Although MDMA, also known as ecstasy, is an illegal substance in the Netherlands, the country is among the world's leading producers of the hallucinogen. The police team grew suspicious of the garden ornament after it was found sitting amid other narcotics.(Facebook/PolitieBasisteamDongemond)

Taking to social media, the Donegmond Police shared their shocking discovery with the world. "Drugs come in many shapes and sizes, but every now and then we come across special things," they said in a post on Facebook.

Gnome was ‘visibly shocked’

"During this discovery, a gnome was found among various suspected narcotics. In itself a strange place to keep your garden gnome, which is why we decided to test it for possible narcotics. What turned out? This almost 2 kilo garden gnome was made of MDMA!," the post read.

The police team grew suspicious of the garden ornament after it was found sitting amid other narcotics. When they tested the gnome, it was revealed that it was made up of MDMA. "The gnome himself was visibly shocked by it," the police said, in a light-hearted remark on the gnome's facial expression which shows it covering its mouth with both hands.

Other unusual drug discoveries

The unusual drug discovery amused many online who lauded the police for their remarkable quick-thinking in uncovering the truth behind the gnome.

However, this is not the first time someone has attempted to hide the drug in inconspicuous way. Last year, a Scottish man was sentenced to four years in jail for trying to smuggle over £84,000 worth of MDMA hidden inside cat food into the country. A Leeds man was also charged over a plot to smuggle 90 kg of the drug into the UK hidden inside boxes of frozen chicken.

(Also read: Zomato addresses claims of drugs being sold on app: ‘We block alcohol, vapes’)