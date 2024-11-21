New Delhi, Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an international drug trafficking cartel and arrested two people including a Nigerian national after recovering 6790 MDMA tablets from them, officials said. Delhi: Nigerian national among 2 held, nearly 6,800 MDMA tablets worth 4 cr seized

The seized contraband is worth around ₹4 crore, they said.

The officials said that the MDMA was traced to suppliers in Delhi-NCR, with connections to distribution channels extending into Himachal and Goa, and confirmed sources of certain drugs traced back to the national capital, indicating a complex inter-national operation.

Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Bhatia said following a secret tip off, Santan Goswami was arrested on November 14 from near Kalibari Apartments in Gol Market for possessing 33 grams of MDMA tablets, which is banned in the country.

During interrogation he revealed that he was a taxi driver operating in the central part of Delhi on the direction of a Nigerian national living in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur area.

On his instance, Ikechukwu, a Nigerian national, was nabbed from his house, the officer said.

During the searches, four parcels containing 6,790 ecstasy tablets were recovered from his rented house. The data of four parcel tracking IDs were discovered, which were examined and it was revealed that the parcels were dispatched from abroad.

Ikechukwu also named a person, Frank, also a foreign national, who he claims is his source, the officer further said, adding that the Nigerian man came to India eight years ago.

Initially, he was residing in Kolkata, and then he moved to Faridabad and then to Chattarpur. He was a key member of a drug syndicate, the police said.

In its statement, the police said the Crime Branch has been pursuing drug traffickers who are smuggling drugs among the general public as well as those who have an international and interstate drug trafficking network.

Further investigation is in progress.

