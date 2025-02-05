Menu Explore
Policeman slaps bride moments after wedding in Bihar: Woman files complaint, cop suspended

BySimran Singh
Feb 05, 2025 09:54 AM IST

A Bihar policeman was suspended after a video surfaced showing him slapping his newlywed bride at a temple, prompting swift action from the SP.

In a disturbing incident from Nawada, Bihar, a policeman faced immediate suspension after physically assaulting his newlywed bride shortly after their wedding ceremony at a local temple. The shocking incident, caught on video, shows the couple sitting peacefully with garlands around their necks, marking the solemn occasion, before the scene abruptly shifts to a heated moment where the groom is seen slapping the bride in a fit of aggression. Another woman is spotted intervening to stop the assault.

The incident took place in Nawada district of Bihar.(X/@Gharkakalesh )
The incident took place in Nawada district of Bihar.(X/@Gharkakalesh )

Following the assault, the bride lodged a formal complaint against the policeman. The superintendent of police, (SP) Abhinav, swiftly suspended the inspector, sending a clear message about accountability within the police force.

The disturbing footage was widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), prompting widespread outrage online, with many users expressing shock. One user commented, “Wow. Justice was actually served this time.”

Another user sarcastically remarked, “Well, that’s one way to make a ‘hasty’ exit from a wedding! Not quite the honeymoon vibe anyone had in mind. At least the SP didn’t waste time making sure the inspector got his 'slap' of justice!”

Take a look at the video:

One user wrote, "People are getting happy because of suspension... lol

It's half paid leave for 6 months and he'll back doing what he does."

Another added, “That’s is some good news and bad news, the trouble finished before it begins”

A user quipped, "He's a fit candidate to be sent to the borders or in Kashmir to fight alongside the Army! Such a "brave" & "courageous" man indeed!"

The exact reason for the altercation remains unclear, and HT.com has not been able to independently verify the claims.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
