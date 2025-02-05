Policeman slaps bride moments after wedding in Bihar: Woman files complaint, cop suspended

In a disturbing incident from Nawada, Bihar, a policeman faced immediate suspension after physically assaulting his newlywed bride shortly after their wedding ceremony at a local temple. The shocking incident, caught on video, shows the couple sitting peacefully with garlands around their necks, marking the solemn occasion, before the scene abruptly shifts to a heated moment where the groom is seen slapping the bride in a fit of aggression. Another woman is spotted intervening to stop the assault. The incident took place in Nawada district of Bihar.(X/@Gharkakalesh )

Following the assault, the bride lodged a formal complaint against the policeman. The superintendent of police, (SP) Abhinav, swiftly suspended the inspector, sending a clear message about accountability within the police force.

The disturbing footage was widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), prompting widespread outrage online, with many users expressing shock. One user commented, “Wow. Justice was actually served this time.”

Also read: American woman ‘stranded’ in Pakistan after arriving to marry 19-year-old, demands $100,000 from government

Another user sarcastically remarked, “Well, that’s one way to make a ‘hasty’ exit from a wedding! Not quite the honeymoon vibe anyone had in mind. At least the SP didn’t waste time making sure the inspector got his 'slap' of justice!”

Take a look at the video:

One user wrote, "People are getting happy because of suspension... lol

It's half paid leave for 6 months and he'll back doing what he does."

Another added, “That’s is some good news and bad news, the trouble finished before it begins”

A user quipped, "He's a fit candidate to be sent to the borders or in Kashmir to fight alongside the Army! Such a "brave" & "courageous" man indeed!"

The exact reason for the altercation remains unclear, and HT.com has not been able to independently verify the claims.

Also read: Disgusting act caught on cam: Man stuffs stolen underwear into his pants, returns woman’s lingerie after spotting CCTV