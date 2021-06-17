Pooja Batra posts throwback pics with Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk

A post shared by Pooja Batra has captured people’s attention and left many saying “Wow.” It’s a #throwbackthursday post. The share containing three images show her with Canadian-South African model Maye Musk, also mother of Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk, and Tosca Musk.

“With the powerhouse @mayemusk #tbt,” Batra wrote while sharing the pictures. The pictures show both the women dressed in gorgeous outfits.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared almost six hours ago, the post has gathered tons of comments and likes. Till now, the share on Twitter about Elon Musk's mother has accumulated nearly 9,000 likes – and counting.

Former actor Pinky Campbell reacted to the share and wrote “Gorgeous.” Former film actress and model Deepti Bhatnagar also shared a response with a smiling emoticon.

“Looking outstanding,” wrote an Instagram user. “Absolutely stunning,” shared another. “Gorgeous and beautiful,” commented a third.

The pictures were originally taken back in 2018 and shared by the actor on Twitter. “You are such an inspiration @mayemusk. It was a pleasure to meet you,” reads the caption.

What are your thoughts on Pooja Batra’s pictures with Maye Musk?