Porcupine parents give ‘Z-class security to baby' against leopard. Watch

Parents are known to be a child’s ultimate protectors. In some scenarios, parents fiercely protect their offspring. When the child is in danger, they can even risk their own lives.

A video of an encounter between a leopard and porcupines, depicting parents’ protectiveness, has taken the Internet by storm.

In the video shared by an IAS officer Supriya Sahuthe on Friday, porcupines are seen crossing the road with "their baby" when a leopard comes around. The adult porcupines safeguard the baby by keeping the baby in between. The big cat rounds around them and attempts to attack, but his attempts go in vain.

One of the porcupines furiously woes at the leopard, failing the predator’s attempt. The sharp quills prevented the leopard from getting close to the baby.

While sharing the video, the officer wrote, "Porcupine parents provide Z class security to their baby from a leopard, fighting valiantly & thwarting all attempts of the leopard to even touch their baby,”

“Most incredible. By the way, a baby porcupine is called 'porcupette',” she added.

The video has garnered over 3 lakh views on Twitter. The fierce safety and protectiveness of porcupines gathered the netizens' attention with some users wondering what happened afterwards.

The viewers are intrigued by the encounter and expressed their amazement in the comments section. The comments section is replete with words like "amazing" and " brilliant". “Wow Amazing share!!the unknown eternal force going to the extremes saving their baby, said one user, while another user wrote, “The video ends. But going by the tenacity of the leopard he has not given up and he would have ultimately succeeded in pulling away his target.”