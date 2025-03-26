Porsche owner drives away without paying 6,000 petrol bill, station worker exposes him online

Police in China have tracked down a Porsche owner who fled a petrol pump without paying his bill, leaving the attendant at the time to cover for him out of her own pocket. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), a video of the incident also made it to Chinese social media, which has sparked anger among people. A Porsche owner fleeing a petrol pump without paying has shocked the internet (representative image). (Unsplash/Eric Saunders)

What happened at the petrol pump?

SCMP reported that on the day of the incident, the attendant named Song, was working alone at the petrol pump. The man came in and got petrol worth $70 (approximately ₹6,000).

After filling his tank, she removed the barrier in front of the man’s Porsche, assuming he would pay before leaving, and went on to attend to the car behind him. However, to her horror, the Porsche owner simply sped away without giving her the money.

Why did the attendant pay the bill?

The petrol pump workers are required to settle the bills before they leave their shift, so she covered the deficit herself, reported the outlet. Song revealed that she had earned $390 last month and has two daughters to support. The company later reimbursed her.

How did the police get involved?

Song checked the surveillance footage and released it online, searching for the man. It soon went viral, sparking outrage among social media users. The police were then roped in and eventually tracked down the man in the footage.

How did the man react?

The cops tracked down the man four days after the incident. Initially, he tried to get out of the mess by apologising and promising to pay the petrol pump. However, the police insisted he come down to the station. An investigation is underway.

What did social media users say?

According to the outlet, an individual wrote on a local social media platform, “The police should not only punish him for not paying but also for driving without a licence.” Another added, “What was he thinking? He cannot possibly be able to escape, with all the high-resolution surveillance cameras and the police facial recognition technology.”

Last year in Pakistan, a woman was captured on camera trying to run over traffic police at an Islamabad toll plaza with her luxury car. In the video, the woman first argued with the cop before ramming her car into him. She was detained three months later in the hit-and-run incident.