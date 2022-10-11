Home / Trending / Post about flatmate keeping a pressure cooker in the fridge sparks debate, divides Twitter

Post about flatmate keeping a pressure cooker in the fridge sparks debate, divides Twitter

trending
Published on Oct 11, 2022 04:27 PM IST

A Twitter user shared about his flatmate keeping a pressure cooker inside a fridge.

The image shows the pressure cooker that a flatmate kept in the fridge.(Twitter/@rakshitbaveja)
The image shows the pressure cooker that a flatmate kept in the fridge.(Twitter/@rakshitbaveja)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Have you ever seen a Twitter post that is not just funny but also leaves people with lots to discuss about? One such post is creating a buzz and may prompt you to pick a side. The post is about a person keeping a pressure cooker inside a fridge. While some shared that it is not unusual, others were weirded out by the act.

Twitter user Rakshit Baveja shared the post. “Asked my flatmate to keep leftover dal and rice in the fridge. Woke up to this, GM!” he tweeted. Along with the tweet, he also shared a picture that shows the utensil kept inside a fridge.

Take a look at the post:

The post has gathered over 7,900 likes and counting. The tweet has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“This is the only way to keep it because no faaltu bartan is used so you don't have to wash any later. Plus, you can re-heat the food in this itself. Less problems like this for sure,” posted a Twitter user. To which, Baveja joked, “You and my flatmate please get a place together. Ty.”

Another person shared, “To everyone asking what’s wrong in it? What if you wanna cook something else the next day in the cooker or the pan ? You have to move the contents into a box, just do it before putting it in the fridge and let that utensils soak overnight, easier to wash ..!!” “Um..what's wrong?” wondered a third. “You are supposed to move the food in a container, not put the whole cooker in the fridge,” commented a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral
twitter viral

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out