Post about serial number on samosa goes viral, eatery shares quirky response

Serial numbers are very important when it comes to identifying different products. However, who would have thought that they are also required on the delicious street food samosa. That is what exactly happened and now a post about it is going viral online. The post as well as the reply from the eatery that prepared the dish has left people chuckling.

The tweet was shared by a user of the micro-blogging platform Nitin Misra. “Samosas I ordered had serial numbers. Can tech pls stay away from my halwai,” he tweeted along with an image. The image shows two samosas with serial numbers engraved on them.

Take a look at the post:

Samosas I ordered had serial numbers 🙄 Can tech pls stay away from my halwai. pic.twitter.com/DKo1duIiC9 — Nitin Misra (@nitinmisra) September 1, 2021

Since being shared on September 1, the post has gathered more than 12,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments, including one from the restaurant named Samosa Party that prepared the samosas.

They wrote, “After tech penetrated 'Sonars', Halwai in us got FOMO.” Their response also received a reply from Misra.

Love all your products. Please add jalebis 🙏 — Nitin Misra (@nitinmisra) September 1, 2021

Many expressed how they love the food prepared by the eatery. Here’s how some others reacted.

“This is scary - what's next rasgulla with QR code?” shared a Twitter user. “Tech-enabled samosa. SaaS - Samosa as a service,” joked another. “So, what’s next?? Barcode on Gulab Jamuns and Jalebis at Bengali Market?” shared another.

What are your thoughts on the post?

