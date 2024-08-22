Power couple: IAS spouse set to succeed husband as Chief Secretary of Kerala

Senior IAS officer Sarada Muraleedharan is set to be the next Chief Secretary of Kerala. She will replace incumbent V Venu, who is also her husband. Amid this news of change, a picture of the couple has made its way onto social media, leaving people smiling. The image shows power couple Sarada Muraleedharan and V Venu. She is going to be the next Chief Secretary of Kerala. (X/@pendown)

Journalist Rajesh Abraham shared the photo on X. “Sarada Muraleedharan succeeds husband V Venu as next Kerala chief secretary. Venu retires on August 31. Both are 1990 batch officers,” he wrote as he shared the photo.

The picture, which has left people amused, shows the couple smiling. While V Venu is seen pointing at something, Sarada Muraleedharan is looking towards the direction.

Take a look at the post here:

With over 1,500 views, the post has also accumulated nearly 100 likes. While reacting to the share, an X user wrote, “Passing the baton within the family itself.” The journalist replied, “Based on seniority.” Another person showed their reaction with a thumbs-up emoticon.

Muraleedharan, a 1990 batch IAS officer, is presently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary (Planning). Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reportedly decided on this change during a cabinet meeting.

A quick look at her career:

According to the New Indian Express, Muraleedharan has held key posts across various departments at both the centre and the state. From 2006 to 2012, she headed the Kudumbashree Mission, a programme designed for poverty eradication and women's empowerment.

She served as the COO at the National Rural Livelihoods Mission of the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, and as the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

In her career, she also served as the Director General of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).