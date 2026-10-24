Prince William says he once wanted to become a policeman, then a DJ called 'DJ Xara’

Prince William, while appearing on a special episode of The Graham Norton Show, revealed that he once dreamt of being a policeman. The royal heir also added that there was a phase when he thought he would be a DJ with the stage name ‘DJ Xara’. Prince William talking about his childhood career dreams during a special episode of The Graham Norton Show. (Screengrab)

During his surprise appearance on the show, the prince discussed what he wanted to do if he wasn’t a royal. He shared his childhood career dreams when Norton asked if he had ever considered being something else.

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“I did want to be a policeman when I was younger. I thought I could make a good policeman,” the prince added after saying, "I'm rapidly trying to think about what I can say on television.”

Amid chuckles from the audience and the other guests, he continued, “I went through a phase where I wanted to be a DJ, which didn’t go very well.”

As everyone erupted in laughter, Prince William carried on: “And I came up with a name, I was called DJ Xara, with an X. It wasn’t good”.