Prithvi Ambani, 3, charms guests at uncle Anant's reception. Watch his adorable speech. Watch

Prithvi Ambani, the eldest grandson of billionaire Mukesh and Nita Ambani, delivered an adorable speech at his uncle's wedding reception on Monday evening. Prithvi Ambani is the eldest grandchild of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. (Facebook/Reliance Industries Limited )

Watch the video here:

Nita Ambani introduced the three-year-old as the entire Ambani family as well as the Merchants, family of bride Radhika Merchant, were on stage at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

“Our most loved Prithvi is also here. Prithvi, come,” Nita Ambani said, asking the toddler to join the rest of the family.

Prithvi slid into the frame and lost his balance, eliciting laughter and loving expressions from his family. The guests also found the little one's entry adorable.

“Hello,” he said as Nita Ambani handed over the mic to him, promoting him to greet the guests.

“Jai Shri Krishna,” Prithvi said, following which the crowd responded with the same greeting.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani are parents of Prithvi and Veda. While Prithvi was born in December 2020, Veda turned one in May this year. The Ambanis celebrated the first birthday of the baby girl on a luxury cruise ship in Europe amid the pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

(Also Read: Internet defends Shloka Mehta for struggling to stay awake at Anant Ambani’s post-wedding event: 'She has 2 kids’)