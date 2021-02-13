Priyanka Gandhi thanks boatman for ‘joyful ride’ after rowing boat at Prayagraj
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to share a video from her recent trip to Prayagraj. The clip shows her rowing a boat.
The video opens to show Gandhi rowing alongside boatman Sujeet Nishad. A few seconds into the clip, she takes the oars from Nishad and rows by herself.
In the caption, Gandhi shared two lines in Hindi from the famous poem Koshish Karne Walon Ki Kabhi Haar Nahi Hoti written by Sohan Lal Dwivedi. She concluded the post by thanking the boatman for the “joyful ride.”
Take a look at the video she shared:
Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gathered more than 76,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered over 15,000 likes. People shared all sorts of comments while reacting to the clip.
On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a holy deep in the Sangam during her trip to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
