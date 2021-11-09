Home / Trending / Puffer fish swims around in water, video of beautiful creature may wow you
trending

Puffer fish swims around in water, video of beautiful creature may wow you

There is a chance you will end up watching the video of the puffer fish more than once.
The image taken from the video shows the puffer fish.(Jukin Media)
The image taken from the video shows the puffer fish.(Jukin Media)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 11:07 AM IST
Copy Link
By Trisha Sengupta

Nature’s creations are amazingly beautiful. Time and again, various videos are shared on the Internet that showcase some of those wonderful creatures. Just like this video of a very beautiful juvenile puffer fish. There is a chance that the video will leave you mesmerised. You may even be tempted to watch it more than once.

The video was captured by a diver in Dauin, Philippines. The clip opens to show the three-centimeter-long fish swimming around in water. It is the black-hued stripes on the fish against the dark yellow colour that make it look absolutely stunning. Chances are, you’ll agree to it too once you see the video.

Nearly a minute long, the video shows the fish swimming around and searching for food. The clip ends with a close up of the beautiful creature.

Take a look at the clip that may leave you both amused and amazed:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did you end up watching the video on loop?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out