Pune auto driver turns his vehicle into a mini party with aquarium, speakers, disco lights

An auto driver from Pune has captivated social media users with his uniquely designed vehicle, which features a fully functional aquarium. The video of this extraordinary auto-rickshaw, originally shared by Instagram user @thatssosakshi, has gone viral, leaving the internet in awe. A Pune auto driver amazed the internet with his aquarium-equipped auto, complete with disco lights and speakers.(Instagram/thatssosakshi)

In the video, the aquarium is mounted just behind the driver’s seat, showcasing vibrant fish swimming inside. Adding to the experience, the auto is also equipped with speakers positioned above the aquarium and dazzling disco lights, turning an ordinary ride into an extraordinary one.

Internet users are fascinated

Social media users were quick to express their amazement in the comments section, with many expressing a desire to experience the ride firsthand.

One user remarked, “This is the coolest auto I’ve ever seen! Imagine a long ride with soothing aquarium vibes.” Another chimed in, “Pune auto drivers are taking things to a whole new level!”

A third user jokingly commented, “Hope the fish enjoy the bumpy ride as much as the passengers do.” Meanwhile, another user added, “Now this is luxury on three wheels! Who needs a cab when you have this?”

Many applauded the driver’s creativity, with one user writing, “This is next-level dedication. Hats off to him!” Another simply said, “I’d take an auto ride every day if all of them were like this.”

Creative auto drivers winning the internet

This isn’t the first time an auto driver has impressed the internet with innovation. Last year, a Bengaluru auto driver made headlines for transforming his vehicle into a mini library. A viral LinkedIn post by marketplace manager Ravilla Lokesh had showcased the auto, which featured neatly arranged shelves of books and a sign that read, “Free for all, take if you wish.”

With such creative and customer-friendly initiatives, auto drivers across India continue to redefine public transport, making daily commutes more engaging and enjoyable.