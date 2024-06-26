Pune bartender juggles glass bottles in saree while holding baby. Video is viral

A flair bartender from Pune has dazzled the internet with her juggling skills. Kavita Medhar recently shared an Instagram video which shows her juggling two glass bottles with one hand while holding her baby with the other. Dressed in a green silk saree, she juggled the glass bottles with expert ease before moving on to fire juggling - the video then shows Medhar flipping a bottle ablaze with flames while still holding her baby. Kavita Medhar juggles while holding her baby.(Instagram/@kavitamedar28)

The video – set to the music of “Angaaron” from Pushpa 2 – has gone massively viral online. Since being shared on June 6, it has racked up more than 45 million views on Instagram.The video has also been ‘liked’ by more than 2 million Instagram users.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Take a look at the video below:

People in the comments section heaped praises on Medhar, a bartender and flair instructor based in Pune.

“Women who say they can’t do things because of their baby, this video should inspire them,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Talented mummy,” said another, while a third proclaimed her “Superwoman.”

Some commenters also asked her to be more cautious while holding a baby.

Flair bartending is a style of bartending where bartenders perform tricks, flips, and intricate movements with bottles. Medhar was introduced to flair bartending by her relative, Raj Medar, soon after she completed B.Com.

Fascinated with the art, she moved to Pune and enrolled at the Flair Mania Bartending Academy, according to The Cocktail Story. “I used to wake up at 5 am and practice for 8-9 hours daily. Of course, practicing with glass bottles and metal shakers means injury, but I persevered through them,” she was quoted as saying by the platform.

Her hard work paid off in 2020 when Medhar set a world record for the fastest female flair bartender. Her name was included in the World Book of Records, London after she performed more than 110 flips of two bottles while juggling within just a minute.