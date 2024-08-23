Pune family visits Tirumala wearing 25 kg gold, X asks ‘Why this show-off in front of God’

A video of devotees visiting Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala has gone viral for an unusual reason. In the clip, a family is seen wearing heavy pieces of gold jewellery. Reportedly, they visited the temple with 25 kg of gold. The image shows a family decked in gold jewellery while visiting Tirumala temple. (X/@PTI_News)

“Andhra Pradesh: Devotees from Pune wearing 25 kg of gold visited Tirumala's Venkateswara Temple earlier today,” PTI wrote as they posted the video.

In the video, a family of four is seen standing with folded hands. Two men in white vests and dhotis are seen with thick chains around their necks, and a woman in a golden saree is seen covered in jewellery. A kid is also seen standing in front of the adults.

As the video progresses, the Pune family is seen walking inside the temple premises with a policeman.

Take a look at the viral video here:

With over 1.4 lakh views, the share has collected more than 400 likes. The post has prompted people to ask varied questions.

What did X users say about this share:

“Income tax is watching you guys now,” joked an X user. “And they say India didn’t win gold,” added another. A third asked, “Why this show-off in front of god.” A fourth wrote, “This is so insane.”

This temple, located in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh, is nestled amid a dense forest. It is considered one of the holiest places by the followers of Hinduism.

According to Hinduism, the temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Not just religious, the temple also has architectural significance. It is often visited by prominent personalities.