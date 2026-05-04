Pune woman flags litter inside bull installation on JM Road: ‘We don’t deserve nice things’

A woman from Pune has raised concern over littering in newly developed public spaces after she found garbage dumped inside a decorative bull installation on Jangli Maharaj Road. Taking to Instagram, Sanjna Khanna shared a video from JM Road and said the incident showed that the issue was no longer just about infrastructure, but also about civic sense. A Pune woman highlighted litter inside a bull sculpture on JM Road. (Instagram/_sanjnakhanna_)

(Also read: Pune man says ‘3 LPA job is not that bad’, urges freshers to stop waiting for high packages)

In the video, Khanna said, “Maybe we Indians don't deserve nice things. And before you come at me, hear me out. I was on JM Road in Pune and was actually so impressed because PMC has given the road a massive facelift with wide footpaths, cycle tracks, and more. Then I saw this stunning bull installation and I thought, 'Wow, we're finally making our public spaces aesthetic.' But then I went closer, and no. Because inside the sculpture, people had thrown garbage just because it had an opening.”

She added, “And the wild part: there were dustbins all around, right there. So no, this isn't about infrastructure or education anymore. It's about mindset. And until the mindset of the masses doesn't change, nothing will.”

‘Don’t just complain’ In the caption of her post, Khanna said it was easy to blame the government, but citizens must also take responsibility when public spaces are improved. “It’s very easy to blame the government, and yes, they should be held accountable. But at the same time, when they do something right, like beautifying Jangli Maharaj Road, Pune, and making it more functional for people, not just vehicles, we as citizens need to do the bare minimum: don’t litter and spread awareness about the importance of hygiene, cleanliness, and aesthetics,” she wrote.

(Also read: Pune founder asks candidate ‘tune kiya kya hai’, expects him to work 16-hour shifts)

She urged people to speak up calmly if they see someone littering. Khanna added that conversations at home, in buildings and with staff can help change attitudes towards cleanliness. “Because we can develop and beautify our spaces, but if we want them to stay that way, our mindsets need to change,” she said.

Watch the clip here: