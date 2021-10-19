Pup ‘knits’ sweater all summer so you can share it with him as winter is coming

Winter is coming and all you need is a good sweater to keep you warm when it does. So, a pup named Frysauce has been ‘knitting’ one for you and you can have it. But there’s a condition. You will have to share the sweater with him. That’s a win-win actually, a warm sweater with loads of love from the adorable doggo.

A post about the special ‘offer’ was shared on an Instagram page called WeRateDogs. They also rated Frysauce’s efforts and gave him a 14 out of 10.

“This is Frysauce. He spent the entire summer crocheting this sweater for you. Only rule is that you have to share it with him. 14/10,” reads the caption shared along with the adorable images of the doggo and the sweater.

Since it has been shared, there has been a massive response to the post from Instagram users. The share has collected more than 75,000 likes till now. Netizens have been swooning over the pup’s unique name ‘Frysauce’ and its adorableness. Some even wondered when he will be up for adoption.

“This picture made my day,” wrote an Instagram user. “We’ll wear it everyday because I love it so much and that was so thoughtful of you,” commented another. “Um when will frysauce be available for adoption…asking for a friend..,” asked a third.

What do you think of the post?

