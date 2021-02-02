‘Puppy Bowl:’ Doggos ‘face off’ in event to promote adoption ahead of Super Bowl
Fur will fly ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday as 70 puppies compete in the 'Puppy Bowl' to encourage animal adoptions.
Teams 'Ruff' and 'Fluff' face off in the 16th annual event, with actor Dan Schachner acting as referee. The puppies chase soft toys and each other around a toy football field during the three-hour event.
Due to COVID-19, the National Football League's (NFL) championship game at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hold only 22,000 spectators, a third of its capacity, when they play the Kansas City Chiefs. Likewise, the Puppy Bowl has adapted.
"We can't shoot the show in a studio in New York City. It's far too crowded. We couldn't have shelter reps from across the country fly puppies from across the country, we had to make sure they could drive to Puppy Bowl this year to keep everybody safe," said Erin Wanner, senior vice president of production for Animal Planet.
The Puppy Bowl was pre-recorded and the animals featured are normally all adopted before the Super Bowl. The show will stream on Discovery and air on Animal Planet on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Puppy Bowl:’ Doggos ‘face off’ in event to promote adoption ahead of Super Bowl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Groundhog Day: Not snow nor pandemic keeps Punxsutawney Phil from his job
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gorakhpur man unfurls national flag at Africa's Kilimanjaro peak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter thread of odd contact names listed by netizens may leave you in splits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's an art': Venezuelan biker shares passion for motorcycle aerobics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kylie Jenner shares adorable video on Stormi's third birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Human gives doggo imaginary treats, her precious expression may make you gush
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra poses as 'White Tiger' with doggo 'cub' Diana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Humans of Bombay posts tale of couple which proves that love can blossom beyond
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Viral Niharika NM: Stoked that people love my ‘rowdy’ Bangalore accent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Michelle Obama posts pics of kids recreating her and Barack’s inauguration look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cardi B posts video with Kaliyon Ka Chaman playing in the background
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of elderly couple grooving to 90’s pop song will make you smile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This turtleneck sweater by Prada reminds netizens of Swiss cheese. Check it out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hungarian family sails around the globe in a 50-feet boat called ‘Teatime’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox