Puppy gets startled and barks at his own hiccups. Watch

A video of a dog getting angry at his own bodily function was shared online. Posted on Instagram, the video shows a puppy getting irritated at its hiccups and barking loudly to stop them. The video, shared with a sweet caption that reads, “Just for a heartwarming smile and some laughter,” will leave you happy. The image shows a puppy barking at its own hiccups. (Instagram/@flyingspaghettim0nster)

The video opens to show a text insert flashing across the screen that reads, “Just a puppy barking at his own hiccups.” It shows the dog sitting on what appears to be the backseat of a car. As the video progresses, the dog is seen getting hiccups. At first, the little one seems startled as if trying to figure out from where the sound is coming. However, soon, it gives up its search for the source of sound and starts barking.

Take a look at this video of the dog barking at itself:

The video was shared last month. Since then, it has accumulated close to 11.6 million views. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions. From sharing how they loved the video to sympathising with the puppy, people posted a flurry of comments.

What did Instagram users say about this cute cat video?

“I get mad too lil bro,” shared an Instagram user. “Hiccup! What the heck is going on?! Hiccup! Make it stop! HICCUP! This is driving me bananas! HICCUPS!” posted another, imagining the dog’s thoughts. “Honestly I hate the hiccups. I feel you puppers,” expressed a third. “He can't handle his own hiccups,” commented a fourth. “The way he looks at his tummy like ‘WHAT THE HELL IS IN MEEE’,” added a fifth. “I will never get tired of seeing this video,” wrote a sixth. What are your thoughts on this dog video? Did the clip leave you with a wide smile on your face?

