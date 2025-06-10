Queen Rania of Jordan skips Spain trip despite friendship with Queen Letizia

Queen Rania of Jordan did not accompany her husband, King Abdullah II, to a working visit to Europe, sparking fresh concerns about her health. Rania was conspicuous in her absence during the trip - especially in Spain, as the 54-year-old royal is known to share a good rapport with Queen Letizia of Spain. Queen Rania and Queen Letizia photographed together in 2023(Instagram/@jordansroyalfamily)

Queen Rania gives Spain trip a miss

According to a report in Spanish news website Catalunya Diari, Queen Rania has an “excellent personal relationship” with Queen Letizia. In the past, the two queens have participated in several cultural and philanthropic activities together.

Given this context, Rania’s absence from Spain raised eyebrows. The Queen of Jordan had also missed Jordan’s official Independence Day celebrations on May 25, citing health issues. It was her first absence from Jordan’s National Day celebrations in 26 years.

In an Instagram post, Queen Rania said that she had received treatment for back pain. “Happy Independence Day to our beloved Jordan! I look forward to celebrating this day alongside His Majesty each year, but I am tuning in from home after treatment for back pain - with my dear Iman graciously keeping me company,” she wrote.

Her absence from Spain fueled fresh rumours about ill health despite the fact that the The Royal Hashemite Court has not released any statement on her health. However, fans of the Jordanian royal theorised that she did not want the additional strain of an official visit and likely did not want to undertake long flight journeys.

Meanwhile, King Abdullah II returned to Jordan on Monday, June 9, after a trip that included Spain, the United Kingdom, and France. While in Spain, he met with King Felipe VI and the two discussed the importance of maintaining friendly relations between the two countries.

(Also read: Princess Iman Pahlavi, granddaughter of the last Shah of Iran, gets married in dreamy Paris wedding)